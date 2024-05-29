Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that it has signed a license agreement with a major investment dealer to drive scalability, business process efficiencies, and enhanced customer experiences across its North American capital markets operations.

"We are thrilled to see the growing adoption of Katipult DealFlow by investment dealers across North America," said Gord Breese, CEO of Katipult. "This new customer agreement underscores the rapid innovation happening in our product, and our ability to provide comprehensive solutions that support the unique and demanding organizational workflows across both private and public financings."

Katipult DealFlow is an industry-leading solution that functions as the operating system for the investment dealer industry. DealFlow enables modern and efficient workflows for retail and institutional investor participation in new issue offerings. DealFlow eliminates human error and deficiencies, while creating a superior experience for compliance, equity and debt capital management teams, investment advisors and investors.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry-leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based solution and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model and localization requirements.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Gord Breese, CEO, gbreese@katipult.com, +1 (604) 760-4000

