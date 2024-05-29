

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), and SAP SE (SAP) announced an expanded, strategic collaboration to transform modern cloud enterprise resource planning experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative artificial intelligence. With the integration, SAP customers may accelerate the adoption of generative AI and modernize key business processes built on SAP solutions.



'Partnerships like this collaboration with AWS are critical as we embed generative AI solutions across our ERP applications so that customers can drive innovation at an accelerated pace,' said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer, SAP SE.



