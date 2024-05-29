Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
WKN: 914178 | ISIN: US8688731004 | Ticker-Symbol: SU6
Frankfurt
29.05.24
08:00 Uhr
31,600 Euro
+0,600
+1,94 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SURMODICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
SURMODICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
38,80039,00017:20
38,40039,40016:53
Firmen im Artikel
AERWINS TECHNOLOGIES
AERWINS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AERWINS TECHNOLOGIES INC6,210-30,92 %
CHECHE GROUP INC1,430+4,38 %
IKENA ONCOLOGY INC1,590+18,66 %
SIYATA MOBILE INC1,750+23,24 %
SURMODICS INC31,600+1,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.