

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Wednesday announced the lowering of prices on over 1300 national and store brand products across health and wellness, personal care and seasonal categories.



The company said the price reduction is to offer more opportunities for consumers, given their financial strain.



Tracey Brown, EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer said, 'Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily.'



The company reduced One a Day 80ct Men's and Women's Gummy Vitamins to $11.99 from $13.49 and Always Pad Mod Regular, 20ct to $6.99 from $7.49. Salonpas Pain Relief Patch will be priced at $10.99, down from $11.99.



