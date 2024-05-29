Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0003553130 WntResearch AB 29.05.2024 SE0022239901 WntResearch AB 30.05.2024 Tausch 100:1
US09060U5074 BioCardia Inc. 29.05.2024 US09060U6064 BioCardia Inc. 30.05.2024 Tausch 15:1
NO0010650013 Bergenbio ASA 29.05.2024 NO0013251173 Bergenbio ASA 30.05.2024 Tausch 100:1
NO0010768500 Atlantic Sapphire ASA 29.05.2024 NO0013249896 Atlantic Sapphire ASA 30.05.2024 Tausch 10:1
