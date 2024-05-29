PetroSun, Inc.: PetroSun Announced today the appointment of Dr R Gerald Bailey, former President of Exxon - Arabian Gulf, as Executive Vice President of the Company

PetroSun, Inc (OTC PINK:PSUD) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Dr R. Gerald Bailey to the position of Executive Vice President of the company.

Dr. Bailey has been actively involved with PetroSun for many years, and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors. His experience in the Energy industry in executive roles makes him an outstanding addition to the management team of the company as we move into production and implementation of our broad portfolio of technologies. With the recent disclosure of $ 23.6 Billion in estimated lithium and helium reserves, his experience as the former President of Exxon - Arabian Gulf, and other energy industry endeavors, will provide the expertise, knowledge, and leadership to the company during this critical time of exploiting our helium assets and the commercialization of the technologies.

In addition to the Science and Technology Advisory Board, current support staff, and the significant number of industry consultants and partners, PetroSun is well positioned to move into production and revenue with a highly qualified and experienced group led by the executive team of Gordon LeBlanc Jr and Dr. Jerry Bailey.

"Dr. Bailey is a chemical engineer with experience in all aspects of the energy industry, both upstream and downstream; with many industry, financial and media contacts. His expanded support of the Company recognizes the potential of our assets and his ability to bring global attention to these activities," stated Gordon LeBlanc, Jr, Executive Chairman, CEO and President.

About PetroSun

PetroSun, Inc. is a fully integrated energy and mining business focusing on Lithium, Zeolite Clays, Rare Earth Elements, Mine Tailings, Helium, Natural Gas and Water Processing through the use of cutting-edge technologies, a broad portfolio of assets and leases, and a management team with decades of research, development, and production experience. PetroSun is vertically integrated with control of all aspects of the business from exploration and production to delivery to end users, providing customers direct customized solutions and shareholders maximum returns by participating in profitability at each stage in the supply chain.

PetroSun, Inc. owns significant leasehold acreage that is prospective for helium exploration and production in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona and for natural gas and helium in the Paradox Basin of Utah. The Company holds mineral leases on approximately 280,000 gross acres in the Holbrook Basin and Pedregosa Basin of Arizona and over 26,000 gross acres in the Paradox Basin.

PetroSun's greatest assets are its shareholders, partners, advisors, employees, and its patented and proprietary technologies. We seek to provide global solutions to some of the most critical challenges the world faces today and into the future.

The Company trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol "PSUD"

For additional information:

Contact PetroSun at mallison@petrosun.us

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "ongoing", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will", "would", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Market.com website. Contact: PetroSun, Inc. 2999 North 44th Street, Suite 620 Phoenix, Arizona 85018 480-425-4290 Website: www.petrosun.us

Dr R Gerald Bailey,

Executive Vice President of PetroSun

SOURCE: PetroSun, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com