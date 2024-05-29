

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that most of the new mothers and pregnant women across the U.S. have been suffering from mental health conditions, driving maternal mortality rate to around 60 percent between 2019 and 2021.



The agency stated that mental health conditions such as severe depression, anxiety and postpartum psychosis are widely prevalent among new mothers and pregnant women.



Most women suffer from perinatal depression, which occurs within 4-8 weeks after the birth of the baby. During that period, most of the women experience extreme fatigue, loss of interest in hobbies, feelings of frustration, persistent sadness, trouble bonding with the baby, and thoughts of harming the baby, according to National Institute of Mental Health.



'Emotional distress can hinder a mother's ability to form a strong, nurturing bond with her baby, impairing her capacity to provide the responsive care crucial for the infant's healthy development,' according to another study. 'Strained emotional states can reverberate into the mother's partnership causing communication breakdowns and emotional distance.'



Healthcare officials believe the rise in cases is due to lower rate of mental health screenings.



According to the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, less than 20 percent of new mothers and pregnant women with medical aid undergo medical screening test, leaving most of the cases diagnosed.



'The impact this has on women who don't receive treatment and the impact on families is huge,' said Elizabeth Cherot, President and CEO of March of Dimes to The Hill.



Notably, the CDC report further stated that 817 women died in 2022 from maternal causes, which is lower than cases in previous years. However, experts claim that detailed data is required to determine how many deaths were caused by mental health conditions.



