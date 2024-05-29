

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $67.75 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $18.45 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.14 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $67.75 Mln. vs. $18.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



