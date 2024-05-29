

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):



Earnings: -$1.58 million in Q4 vs. -$6.87 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $42.03 million in Q4 vs. $31.74 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $38 - $42 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken