

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday after falling sharply the previous day on inflation and interest-rate concerns.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,204 after declining 0.9 percent on Wednesday.



Miner BHP shed 0.6 percent after it declined to walk away from a $49 billion plan to take over Anglo American. Shares of the latter edged up slightly.



Auto Trader Group, a leading automotive trading place, surged 11.5 percent after reporting full-year results ahead of expectations.



Shares of De La Rue jumped 4.1 percent. The banknote maker confirmed discussions with a number of certain parties, who have made proposals in relation to, or expressed interest in, either of the Group's divisions.



