

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Every year, the month of June is observed as the Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and fostering conversations about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Notably, in June, Eli Lilly's investigational antibody therapy Donanemab for treating early Alzheimer's will be reviewed by an advisory panel.



Before delving into the drugs awaiting FDA decision in June, let's recap some regulatory events that occurred in May.



On May 1, a Memorandum of Understanding was established by the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to Clarify Roles and Responsibilities for Regulation of Intentional Genomic Alterations (IGAs) in Animals. The IGAs in animals can be made using modern molecular technologies, and these technologies are said to hold great promise for various applications, including animal disease resistance, controlling disease transmission, and enhancing food production.



On May 16, the FDA approved Amgen's Imdelltra, the first and only T-cell engager therapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.



On May 28, the FDA approved Amgen's Bkemv as the first interchangeable biosimilar to Soliris to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoblobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. This marks the 53rd approved biosimilar in the U.S., with 13 designated as interchangeable.



Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks awaiting FDA decision in June 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken