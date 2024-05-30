

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $363.32 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $514.38 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $9.91 billion from $9.34 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $363.32 Mln. vs. $514.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.91 Bln vs. $9.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.55



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken