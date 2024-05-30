

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has decided to double its production of 155-millimeter artillery shells.



White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that using a Congress-approved funding, the Department of Defense has contracted with General Dynamics to stand up new production lines as part of a national effort to significantly increase the number of artillery shells being produced in the country every month.



Kirby said at a news conference that the goal is to support Ukraine and the U.S. defense industrial base.



'Increasing our production capability and building these new production lines improves our own military readiness as well. And it's critical, of course, to support Ukraine'.



When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United States was producing about 14,000 155-millimeter artillery shells every month. 'Thanks to investments that the President has made to increase our production in Mesquite and at plants across the country, we have already more than doubled that number, and we expect to double it again. We're on track to manufacture 100,000 155-millimeter artillery shells per month by the end of next year,' Kirby told reporters.



Artillery shells have been a critical munition for the war in Ukraine, making a significant impact on Ukraine's ability to repel Russian attacks. They have been particularly important in the eastern region of Donbas, to arrange behind the enemy lines in the open farmlands. Over the last year, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a gunfight there.



Wednesday, the Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth opened the Universal Artillery Projectile Ammunition Plant in Mesquite, Texas.



'It will provide a much-needed increase to our capacity AND capability to produce 155mm munitions. Along with new facilities opening in the next year and expansion at existing organic industrial base plants, we are on track to meet our goal of 100K/month by the end of 2025,' she wrote on X.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken