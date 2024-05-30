ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment to Produce Gaming Tournament for Riot Games

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers, is pleased to announce that it is producing and distributing the Mid-Season Invitational ("MSI") 2024 tournament for League of Legends, a video game developed by Riot Games.

The MSI 2024 tournament features top-tier League of Legends teams from around the globe, competing in a series of intense matches. The tournament stages include the play-in phase, playoffs, and a grand finale that promises to be a showcase of skill and strategy. This event is not only a competition but also a celebration of the League of Legends community worldwide.

ESE will be handling all aspects of the event's showcase, from the selection of expert casters to the creation of audiovisual setting. Additionally, ESE Entertainment will focus on enhancing viewer engagement throughout the tournament. By integrating advanced broadcasting techniques and engaging content strategies, ESE aims to connect with both seasoned fans and newcomers to the esports scene.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment, stated, "Our collaboration with Riot Games for the MSI 2024 represents a significant milestone for us. By leveraging our team's expertise, we are setting new standards for event production quality and fan engagement. This tournament is not just about showcasing the world's best League of Legends talent; it's about creating an unforgettable experience for every dedicated fan."

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

