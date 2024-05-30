Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.05.2024
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
30.05.24
08:07 Uhr
47,600 Euro
-0,700
-1,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2024 | 17:48
70 Leser
Ascencio SA: Results for the first half of the 2023-2024 financial year

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT OF ASCENCIO SA
RESULTS AT 31 MARCH 2024

98.6%
EPRA
OCCUPANCY
RATE		 7.0%
GROSS YIELD
ON THE
PORTFOLIO		 -0.2%
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO		 90.3%
INTEREST
RATE HEDGING RATIO

STRONG EPRA EARNINGS & ROTATIE BINNEN DE VASTGOEDPORTEFEUILLE

OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income : €26.3 million, up by 5.1% compared with €25.1 million at 31/03/2023
  • EPRA occupancy rate : 98.6%, up from the 97.9% recorded at 30/09/2023
  • EPRA Earnings : €18.0 million, up 2.7% as against €17.5 million at 31/03/2023
  • EPRA Earnings per share : €2.72 (vs €2.65 at 31/03/2023)
  • Net result : €5.7 million (vs €22.2 million at 31/03/2023), the decrease being due to the difference in revaluations (-€12.2 million vs +€4.8 million) between the two periods

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio : €738.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : 44.8% (vs 43.4% at 30/09/2023)
  • Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA) : €61.88 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)


Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f6747b2-2e5e-4269-90e8-4cd37b71a9eb
