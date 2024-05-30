

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft-backed (MSFT) Mistral AI has announced the launch of its first generative AI code-centric large language model named Codestral.



The French company stated that the new model is fluent in over 80 programming languages such as Python, Java, C, C++, JavaScript, Bash, Swift, and Fortran.



Like other coding models, Codestral is capable of helping developers write code, complete a partial code, write tests, and design advanced AI applications. Also, it will reduce the number of errors or bugs in the code, saving developers time.



The Paris-based company claimed during the launch that the latest model beats previous ones such as CodeLlama 70B, Deepseek Coder 33B, and Llama 3 70B, on most programming languages.



Codestral is now available to the public for non-commercial purposes, testing, and research work. The company's license prohibits 'any internal usage by employees in the context of the company's business activities.'



The model is also available on Le Chat, Mistral's AI chatbot, where developers can test Codestral for free.



Mistral AI was set up in 2023 by former Meta and Google employees. It is currently valued at $6 billion.



