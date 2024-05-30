

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has brought to light a concerning trend: the average age at which girls experience their first period, known as menarche, in the U.S. is decreasing. This trend is particularly pronounced among younger generations from racial minorities and lower socioeconomic backgrounds.



The study, which was published in JAMA Network Open on May 29, is part of the ongoing Apple Women's Health Study, a collaborative effort between the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Apple, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The research reveals that individuals born between 1950 and 2005 are experiencing earlier menarche, with the average age decreasing from 12.5 years in 1950-1969 to 11.9 years in 2000-2005.



Dr. Zifan Wang, a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the lead author of the study, emphasized that early menarche and irregular periods can serve as indicators of future health issues. The study suggests that factors such as high childhood BMI, dietary habits, stress, environmental factors, and early exposure to estrogen may contribute to the observed trend of earlier menarche.



These findings highlight the need for more research in menstrual health to address potential health concerns associated with early menarche and irregular cycles, which can impact cardiovascular health, cancer risk, and infertility.



It's worth noting that the data for this study was gathered digitally, with individuals self-reporting information based on their recollections of early menstruation. While this method may have limitations, other studies have confirmed the pattern of earlier onset of first menstrual cycles over time. The principal investigators of the study underscore the importance of investing in menstrual health research to improve patient care and health outcomes.



