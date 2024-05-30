

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of dengue fever cases, a blood-borne infection transmitted by mosquitoes has seen a significant increase this year in the Americas, according to a report by Reuters.



The World Health Organization has highlighted that this mosquito-borne viral illness continues to pose a high-risk threat to public health.



In the United States, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia have reported cases of dengue fever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that some patients from Alabama and Georgia contracted the virus while traveling abroad, while some cases in Florida were acquired locally.



Dengue fever is caused by the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus and is not transmissible between people. The virus is closely related to West Nile and Chikungunya Fever, and it is primarily spread through mosquito bites. Despite dengue being thought to have been eliminated from the United States decades ago, Florida has witnessed a growing number of infections reported yearly since 2009.



Symptoms of dengue fever include fever, headaches, vomiting, skin rashes, muscle and joint pain, and potentially severe hemorrhagic fever leading to bleeding and death. Currently, there is no vaccine for dengue fever, and treatment primarily involves fluid replacement therapy. Severe cases may require hospitalization.



The report stated that those suspecting dengue fever should only use acetaminophen for pain relief to avoid the risk of bleeding, while nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) should be avoided.



Preventing the spread of dengue fever involves eliminating mosquito breeding grounds such as containers holding water. Other preventive measures include using screens on windows and doors and using mosquito repellents when outdoors.



As of May 29, 2024, Alabama reported one case of dengue fever, Georgia reported twelve cases, and Florida reported seven locally acquired cases out of over 170 total cases.



