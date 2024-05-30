

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $313.11 million, or $6.47 per share. This compares with $347.05 million, or $6.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.72 billion from $2.63 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $313.11 Mln. vs. $347.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.47 vs. $6.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken