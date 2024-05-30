

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess', Inc. (GES):



Earnings: $13.02 million in Q1 vs. -$11.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.81 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.40 per share Revenue: $591.94 million in Q1 vs. $569.80 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $2.62 to $3.00



