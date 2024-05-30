Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX), a Canadian Junior gold explorer whose focus is reviving and enhancing abandoned and unloved projects, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from Advanced Gold Exploration will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

About Advanced Gold Exploration

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian company with gold projects in Ontario and South Carolina. In the Kirkland Lake area of Ontario our Melba Property has a small non-43-101 complaint resource of gold on surface and underground workings. The gold is present as visible gold in quartz veins and altered porphyry dikes. In South Carolina the Landrum Project has two area of gold mineralization. The former mine has a non-43-101 compliant resource of approximately 68,000 ounces in underground workings. Approximately 5 miles away the Faulkner Mountain project has an extensive gold bearing alteration zone adjacent to a highly altered intrusive with high-grade epithermal gold in drilling that has not been followed up.

James Atkinson

CEO and Director

6472757502

jim@advancedgoldxploration.com

