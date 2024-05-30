Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Announces Election of Directors

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree") today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated April 10, 2024, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated April 10, 2024 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

Nominee Number and Percentage of Shares Voted For Number and Percentage of Shares Withheld Damien Leonard 5,106,661 (99.95%) 2,726 (0.05%) Howard Riback 5,106,661 (99.95%) 2,726 (0.05%) Craig Miller 5,106,661 (99.95%) 2,726 (0.05%) Peter Tolnai 4,510,520 (88.28%) 598,867 (11.72%)

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

