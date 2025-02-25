Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All figures provided in this press release are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Selected Financial Information

As at December 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Total assets $ 78,270 $ 45,749 Total liabilities 571 377 Book Value 77,699 45,372 Shares outstanding 9,387,000 9,387,000 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 8.28 $ 4.83

Shares Outstanding Equity Book Value per share (BVPS) 1 Quarterly Expenses Expenses as a percentage of BV 1 $000's $ $000's % Dec-31-24 9,387,000 77,699 8.28 423 0.5 Sep-30-24 9,387,000 60,339 6.43 178 0.3 Jun-30-24 9,387,000 55,515 5.91 159 0.3 Mar-31-24 9,387,000 56,485 6.02 179 0.3 Dec-31-23 9,387,000 45,372 4.83 148 0.3 Sep-30-23 9,387,000 41,399 4.41 190 0.5 Jun-30-23 9,387,000 42,111 4.49 260 0.6 Mar-31-23 9,387,000 39,056 4.16 283 0.7

1 Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures". Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date. Expense amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at December 31, 2024, Pinetree's equity was $77,699 which compares to $45,372 as at December 31, 2023. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS increasing from $4.83 as at December 31, 2023 to $8.28 as at December 31, 2024. The change represents an increase of $3.45 or 71%.

As at December 31, 2024, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling $73,077 which represented 94% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $38,428 representing 85% of book value as at December 31, 2023.

Expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $939 which corresponds to 1.2% of book value as at December 31, 2024. This compares to expenses of $881 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 which corresponds to 1.9% of book value as at December 31, 2023. Included in expenses are foreign exchange fluctuations resulting from cash balances held in currencies other than Canadian Dollars.

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net investment gains 17,788 3,990 33,084 6,055 Other income 25 131 411 594 Total expenses (453 ) (148 ) (949 ) (896 ) Net income 17,360 3,973 32,546 5,753 Earnings per share - basic & fully diluted 1.85 0.42 3.47 0.61

The net investment gains for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $17,788 (three months ended December 31, 2023 - $3,990) as a result of net realized gains on investments and the net change in unrealized gains.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, other income totalled $25 (three months ended December 31, 2023 - $131). Other income is comprised of interest income of $10 and dividend income of $15 (three months ended December 31, 2023 - interest income of $88 and dividend income of $43).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

