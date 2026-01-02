Anzeige
02.01.2026
WKN: A3CSPX | ISIN: CA7233308583 | Ticker-Symbol: PI1
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 21:15
6,900 Euro
+2,22 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
02.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Announces Chief Investment Officer's Return from Leave of Absence

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chief Investment Officer, Shezad Okhai, returned to Pinetree effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Okhai had been on a leave of absence since April 28, 2025, serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Bravura Solutions Limited, one of Pinetree's investees.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment company focused on enterprise software and technology. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



