Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Announces Chief Investment Officer's Return from Leave of Absence

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 2, 2026 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chief Investment Officer, Shezad Okhai, returned to Pinetree effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Okhai had been on a leave of absence since April 28, 2025, serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Bravura Solutions Limited, one of Pinetree's investees.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment company focused on enterprise software and technology. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard

Chief Financial Officer

416-941-9600 x 200

jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com

www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pinetree-capital-announces-chief-investment-officers-return-from-lea-1123662