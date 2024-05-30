Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
WKN: A1C4CG | ISIN: CA46050R1029 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I1
Tradegate
30.05.24
17:28 Uhr
0,600 Euro
+0,014
+2,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.05.2024 | 22:30
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.: International Tower Hill Mines Announces Results from 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) announces the results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders elected the following individuals as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast, as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Anton Drescher

125,608,817 (89.24 %)

15,141,363 (10.76 %)

Karl Hanneman

140,120,328 (99.55 %)

629,852 (0.45 %)

Stuart Harshaw

113,971,984 (80.97 %)

26,778,196 (19.03 %)

Marcelo Kim

140,026,490 (99.49 %)

723,690 (0.51 %)

Edel Tully

139,570,076 (99.16 %)

1,180,104 (0.84 %)

Thomas Weng

139,683,697 (99.24 %)

1,066,483 (0.76 %)

The shareholders re-appointed the current auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's executive officers (98.90% majority). The shareholders re-approved the 2017 Deferred Share Unit Incentive Plan (99.08% majority) and re-approved the 2006 Incentive Stock Options Plan (89.40% majority).

The detailed proxy voting on all resolutions submitted to the shareholders at the Meeting is contained in the "Report of Voting Results" for the Meeting which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website or upon request by contacting the Company at (855) 428-2825.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. controls 100% of the Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
