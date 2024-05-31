

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The US and UK forces bombed several Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday in a number of joint strikes



'USCENTCOM forces alongside UK Armed Forces conducted strikes against 13 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense,' U.S. Central Command said in a press release.



Separately, U.S. forces destroyed eight drones in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen and over the Red Sea on the sme day, according to CENTCOM.



It said the strikes were carried out to protect the allied forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.



The UK Ministry of Defense said it received intelligence that two locations near Hudaydah are being involved with the Houthi attacks on ships, with a number of buildings identified as housing drone ground control facilities and providing storage for long range drones, as well as surface to air weapons.



Also, a set of Houthi facilities at Ghulayfiqah, further south on the Yemeni coast, was also targeted in the strike, as they were involved in the command and control of their anti-shipping campaign.



Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s conducted strikes on the targeted buildings using Paveway IV guided bombs with utmost care to minimize any risk to civilians, the Defense Ministry said.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken