

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported that about 4.2 million chickens are slated for culling to contain the spread of bird flu at a commercial egg-laying facility in Sioux County, Iowa.



In response, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Sioux County, enabling state and federal agencies to support tracking, monitoring, detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection efforts. The proclamation is effective through June 27.



Although the recent detections do not pose an immediate public health risk, producers are advised to promptly contact their veterinarian if they suspect signs of the virus in their flocks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed that over 92 million birds have been euthanized nationwide since the outbreak began in 2022.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals in close proximity to infected livestock or animals to wear protective gear, self-monitor for symptoms like eye inflammation and fatigue, and seek medical evaluation if they develop symptoms. Furthermore, the CDC advises against consuming raw or undercooked animal products from animals with suspected or confirmed cases of bird flu.



In other news, there are discussions within the U.S. government regarding a significant investment in mRNA H5N1 vaccines produced by Moderna. Reports indicate that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is considering funding amounting to tens of millions of dollars, with the proposed agreement including a commitment to stockpile millions of vaccines if the trials prove successful, as detailed by the Financial Times.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken