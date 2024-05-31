

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Michigan farmworker has been infected with bird flu virus, taking the total human cases to three in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The new case involves a worker who had direct exposure to an infected cow. The new patient suffers from respiratory issues and is recovering after being treated with Tamiflu, an antiviral drug.



'This individual had respiratory symptoms, including a cough, congestion, sore throat and watery eyes,' Dr. Nirav Shah, the principal deputy director of the CDC said at a press meet.



'What the respiratory symptoms tell us, more than anything, is that this virus, like many viruses, can present in more than one way, and for that reason, we should remain alert, not be alarmed,' he urged.



In the first case reported in Michigan, the worker was exposed to the virus due to a direct splash of infected milk in the eye.



Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for Michigan, said, 'Neither individual was wearing full personal protective equipment. This tells us that direct exposure to infected livestock poses a risk to humans, and that PPE is an important tool in preventing spread among individuals who work on dairy and poultry farms. We have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission, and the current health risk to the general public remains low.'



The CDC advised people to avoid close exposure to sick or dead animals, especially wild birds and poultry, and to get a seasonal flu vaccine for precaution.



The health officials are monitoring around 220 people in Michigan due to potential exposure to the virus.



'Farmworkers who have been exposed to impacted animals have been asked to report even mild symptoms, and testing for the virus has been made available,' Bagdasarian said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken