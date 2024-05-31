

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer has introduced two new models in its Aspire series of all-in-one PCs with sleek design and AI features for everyday computing and entertainment.



The new models, Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES), are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U with Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics built-in, with support for up to 32 GB dual channel DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD, the company stated.



The models with 23.8- and 27-inch display options have productivity features such as Copilot, the everyday AI companion, leverage the power of AI to boost productivity and unlock creativity.



The models also feature 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcams with Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoice, powered by AI noise reduction technology to drown unwanted background noises while video conferencing.



The Taiwanese company also announced that the Acer Aspire C27 will be available in North America in third quarter at a starting price of $899.99, and in EMEA in July starting at 999 euros, whereas Acer Aspire C24 will be available in EMEA in July, starting at 899 euros.



