

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 78,485 units, a 12% increase from last year. Hyundai May retail sales were up 9% from the prior year.



Hyundai's total EV sales were up 42% in May.



Hyundai set total sales records in May for IONIQ 5 (+82%), IONIQ 6 (+13%), Tucson HEV (+54%), Santa Fe HEV (+116%), Palisade (+45%) and Santa Cruz (+2%). This was the best all-time retail and total sales for IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe HEV, the company said.



