

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia America, affiliated to South Korea's Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK), reported that it has sold 75,156 Vehicles in May 2024, up 5.1% from the prior year.



Kia's overall EV sales grew 127% year-on-year to 7,197 units, the highest EV monthly sales ever.



The Sportage, Kia's best-selling model year-to-date in 2024, set a new monthly sales record with 15,512 units sold in May, while the Telluride, Carnival, EV6 and Niro each set new May sales records, helping Kia achieve its best-ever utility monthly sales. Sales of Kia's utility models accounted for 80% of total sales for the month of May.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken