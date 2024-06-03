

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Immutep Limited (IMMP,IMM.AX) said that it has reached a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to evaluate eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in a pivotal Phase III trial.



The collaboration follows two previous collaborations for the TACTI-002 Phase II and TACTI-003 Phase IIb trials, which collectively treated over 350 patients.



As per the terms of the agreement, Immutep will conduct the registrational TACTI-004 study and Merck will supply Keytruda. The agreement enables Immutep and Merck to seek marketing authorization of the combination and to market their respective compounds with a relevant label indication.



The companies retain the commercial rights to their respective compounds and are free to conduct other clinical studies, either individually or in combination, in any therapeutic area.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken