Gaming Innovation Group expands its reach in online gaming with the acquisition of Casinomeister

ST JULIANS, Malta, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), a leader in digital marketing and media within the online gaming sector, today announce the strategic acquisition of Casinomeister, a pioneering online casino advocacy and review platform. Casinomeister has been at the forefront of promoting transparency and fairness in gaming over the last 25 years. Following the successful integration of AskGamblers and KaFe Rocks, this acquisition further solidifies GiG Media's commitment to enhancing transparency and improving player services across the online gaming industry, instilling confidence in our values.

Casinomeister will continue to operate under its respected brand within the GiG Media portfolio, preserving its unique voice. By leveraging the synergies between GiG Media and Casinomeister, the business is expected to experience significant growth, similar to the developments seen with AskGamblers after its acquisition. Casinomeister is an authoritative domain, and its addition to the GiG Media portfolio of quality websites will further diversify the Company's business.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG, says: "Casinomeister's renowned dedication to fair play and community support perfectly aligns with our recent acquisition of Askgamblers.com. Together, these platforms will enhance our market reach and optimise the complaint resolution services we provide to the community, reinforcing our position at the forefront of player advocacy."

Bryan Baily, founder of Casinomeister, says: "I have dedicated twenty-six years to building this business, and now it's time to pass the reins to a new, dynamic team who can lead it into the future. This business has been my passion, starting as a hobby website in 1998 and growing into what it is today. I am entrusting this to the most capable team in the industry to continue its mission of advocating for fair play. I have a long history with GiG Media, and I am confident that they will maintain the values and principles that Casinomeister stands for, ensuring a smooth transition and a bright future for the online gaming community."

The transaction is structured as an asset purchase for €3 million. GiG expects to close the transaction in June. The acquisition will have an immediate positive financial impact, expected to increase going forward when fully implemented into GiG Media's operations.

