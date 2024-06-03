

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a manufacturer of rail infrastructure products, announced Monday that its Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. has received an order for rail fastening systems for a section of a high-speed line currently under construction in China.



The order has a sales volume equivalent to more than 20 million euros. Deliveries of the rail fastening systems are mainly scheduled for the second half of 2024.



The high-speed line under construction will connect the metropolis of Jinan, capital of the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, with the major city of Binzhou, some 120 kilometers to the northeast.



There are four other stations in between that will be newly built, including one at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport.



The company noted that the Chinese high-speed rail network currently covers just over 43,000 kilometers and is planned to be expanded to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035.



Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, said, 'This latest order win illustrates how much confidence Chinese market participants have in our products. We have been operating in China for 18 years now with a subsidiary including our own production facility and have built up an excellent reputation.'



