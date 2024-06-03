

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Monday as a survey showed France's manufacturing PMI improved to 46.40 in May from 45.30 in April.



Investors also braced for a key interest-rate decision from the European Central Bank this week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or half a percent at 8,030 after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.



Biopharmaceutical company Ipsen edged up slightly after saying it has initiated a share buy-back program to cover its free employee share-allocation plan and employee share plan.



China-related LVMH rose half a percent, Hermes inched up slightly and Kering rallied 2.6 percent after a private survey showed China's factory activity grew the fastest in about two years in May due to production gains and new orders.



