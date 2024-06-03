

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott (MAR) announced plans to convert three iconic luxury properties in the U.S. to brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. The Resort at Pelican Hill, Turtle Bay Resort, and a luxury Midtown hotel in New York City will join Marriott Bonvoy's luxury brands this summer.



'We finalized deals for conversions of three incredible properties, adding over 1,000 rooms to our system and continuing to underscore our commitment to luxury,' said Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development, Marriott International.



Marriott has over 510 open luxury hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories. These properties account for around 10 percent of both Marriott's open rooms and pipeline rooms.



