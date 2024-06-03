

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) announced closure of the sale of Salt Lake City, Utah-based natural gas utility Questar Gas Company, and its cost-of-service gas supply company, Wexpro Company, to Enbridge Inc. (ENB) for approximately $4.3 billion, including assumed indebtedness. The transaction was announced on Sept. 5, 2023. Questar Gas serves 1.2 million customer accounts in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho.



Dominion Energy and Enbridge expect to close on the sale of Dominion Energy's gas distribution company headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., in a separate transaction later in the current year.



