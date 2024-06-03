Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") announces the upcoming retirement of Mr. Robert Willis and welcomes Mr. Brad Mercer, Mr. Chet Idziszek, and Ms. Mary-Carmen Vera as new independent board nominees for election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on June 27, 2024. The Meeting materials have been published and mailed to shareholders and can also be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as on the Company's website.

Following an extensive search by the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee, Mr. Brad Mercer, Mr. Chet Idziszek and Ms. Mary-Carmen Vera have been nominated alongside existing directors, Mr. Richard Osmond and Mr. Patrick Elliott, for election at the upcoming Meeting.

Mr. Robert Willis has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors and will not be standing for re-election.

Brad Mercer is a professional geoscientist who retired in 2022 from his executive role as Chief Operating Officer for Capstone Copper Corp. after 17 years of service and helping to build Capstone from a $20 million into a $5 billion company.

Chet Idziszek has over 40 years of experience as an exploration geologist and junior mining company executive during which time he has won several prestigious exploration awards including the Prospector of the Year award from the PDAC in 1994 for his roles in the discovery of the Eskay Creek gold-rich VMS deposit in northern British Columbia and the Cobre Panama porphyry copper deposit in the Republic of Panama.

Mary-Carmen Vera is a Peruvian geological engineer and member of the Board of Directors for the PDAC with extensive experience in the development and management of ESG and Sustainability Best Practices for the mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Please refer to the Meeting materials for complete biographies of each of the three nominees.

The Company has granted 50,000 deferred share units, ("DSUs") to a director of the Company. The DSUs are governed by the Company's RSU/DSU Plan effective May 31, 2024.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging copper exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of Peruvian projects towards development in one of the world's more established mining jurisdictions.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and develop its Elida Porphyry Copper Deposit in west-central Perú and its Flor de Cobre Porphyry Copper Project located in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, 26 km southeast from Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde copper mine. Both projects are well located for potential mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

More information is available at www.e29copper.com.

For more information:

Richard Osmond, CEO and Director

1-888-246-7881

info@e29copper.com

