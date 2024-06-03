

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) has revised 2024 outlook. The company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders in a range of $4.05 - $4.17 per share as compared to previous guidance of $4.02 - $4.15 per share. Separately, Welltower announced that it expects to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.67 per share, beginning with the second quarter of 2024.



Shankh Mitra, Welltower's CEO said: 'While the strong secular tailwinds in seniors housing continue to propel our cash flow per share higher, we are also experiencing a once-in-a-generation capital deployment opportunity. We believe our investment pipeline remains robust, visible, and actionable, with an expanding opportunity set across all of our regions and up and down the capital stack.'



