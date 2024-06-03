Xcyte Digital Corp. to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference on June 6, 2024

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost-effective, multi-platform event technology subscription service that powers physical, virtual, hybrid and immersive events and providing professional managed services for physical and hybrid events, announces today that CEO Randy Selman will be presenting at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference Thursday June 6, 2024 at 3:30pm ET in New York City. Mr. Selman will also host 1x1 investor meetings through the day on June 6, 2024.

"Xcyte is building a best-in-class event solutions platform to provide a one-stop-shop for organizations to host all their events", said Xcyte CEO Randy Selman. "We recently launched 'Xperience,' a first-of-its-kind subscription service giving users freedom to choose the technology that best suits their needs and since our listing date (six months ago) have made two accretive acquisitions to bolster our service offering and technology platforms. As we begin to scale our revenue and EBITDA, while upgrading infrastructure and expanding partnerships, I look forward to introducing Xcyte Digital and our opportunities to investors at the upcoming Spring MicroCap Rodeo event"

To access Xcyte Digital's MicroCap Rodeo Presentation:

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50695

If you cannot make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://www.microcaprodeo.com/agenda

To Book a Meeting with Mr. Selman:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Xcyte Digital management and to attend the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference, please make sure you are registered here:

https://www.microcaprodeo.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Convene 810 7th Avenue, 23rd Floor in New York City.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost-effective, multi-platform subscription service to host online virtual and immersive events as well as providing professional managed services for physical and hybrid events. Xcyte was formed in 2022 through an amalgamation of operating businesses & assets in the virtual & immersive event sectors. The Company went public on the TSX Venture exchange on November 15, 2023. Headquartered in Toronto Ontario (Canada) and Fort Lauderdale, FL (USA), Xcyte also has personnel and operations in London, UK; Charlotte, NC; Houston, TX; Union, NJ and Cape Town, SA. Xcyte provides immersive event technology, virtual event technology and event support services. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to and the business, financials and operations of the Company. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements and future events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Investors are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on any such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Xcyte Digital Corp.

Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Email: investment@xcytedigital.com

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 777 7501

To receive Xcyte investor news, please sign up at https://xcytedigital.com/investors/

