Chatham Asset Management, LLC: Chatham Asset Management Sends Letter To Sinclair Regarding Refinancing Efforts

CHATHAM, N.J., June 3, 2024 -- Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a private investment firm that through certain of its affiliates is one of the largest creditors of Sinclair, Inc. ("Sinclair" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBGI), today sent a letter to Sinclair's President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher S. Ripley, and Board of Directors regarding efforts by the Company to address its near-term debt maturities.

The full text of the letter follows:

June 3, 2024

Sinclair, Inc.

Attn: Mr. Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer

10706 Beaver Dam Road

Hunt Valley, MD 21030

Dear Mr. Ripley,

Chatham Asset Management, LLC and certain funds it manages ("Chatham") is one of Sinclair, Inc.'s ("Sinclair" or the "Company") largest creditors, owning in excess of $500 million of the 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2030 and 5.500% Senior Notes due 2030. We are writing to follow up on our recent dialogue about the Company's capital structure.

Chatham understands that management's focus with respect to Sinclair's balance sheet has turned to its near-term maturities, particularly the Term B-2 Loans[1] maturing in 2026. We are very supportive of a more traditional refinancing effort, like an exchange, as opposed to more complicated machinations that purport to divide the Company's collateral supporting its existing debt.

Specifically, Chatham would support a public or private exchange of Sinclair's existing debt securities into a new junior lien bond to facilitate the refinancing process. We believe term loan lenders would be supportive of such a transaction, as it would lower leverage through the first lien debt and preserve the collateral available to first lien lenders.

We think this is the best option for Sinclair and its stakeholders and would strengthen the market's confidence in the Company. To the contrary, a more complicated refinancing effort that divides pledged collateral would alienate existing creditors and lead to further stress on the Company's existing debt and equity.

Chatham remains committed to a constructive relationship with Sinclair and its management. We look forward to helping the Company address its upcoming maturities in an efficient way that right-sizes the balance sheet, creates operational runway, and loosens financial constraints.

Sincerely,

/s/ Anthony Melchiorre

Anthony Melchiorre

Managing Member

Chatham Asset Management

1 Term B-2 Loans under the Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement among Sinclair Television Group, Inc. (as Borrower), dated as of April 21, 2022.

SOURCE Chatham Asset Management, LLC