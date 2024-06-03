

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), Monday announced that data from its three studies and a three-year follow-up from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial of Breyanzi showed consistent clinical benefits.



BMY considers Breyanzi as a second-line treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.



Three-year follow-up results from TRANSFORM showed ongoing event-free survival and durable responses, compared to standard of care.



Further, a subgroup analysis from mantle cell lymphoma cohort of TRANSCEND NHL 001 demonstrated consistent clinical benefit, supporting the use of Breyanzi in earlier lines of treatment.



Data from bridging therapy subgroup analysis of TRANSCEND FL showed consistent efficacy, higher response rates and a consistent safety profile, supporting Breyanzi's differentiated profile in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.



The long-term data findings were published in Nature Medicine.



Currently, Bristol Myers Squibb's stock is trading at $41.69, up 1.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



