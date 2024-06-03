

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has recently confirmed that a dairy herd in Ottawa County has been affected by Avian Flu.



The specific location of the farm where the infected cows resided has not been disclosed.



This is the latest case in the state, following previous infections in Calhoun, Ionia, and Clinton counties. The initial outbreak among cattle was identified on March 29 in Montcalm County, and there have been a total of 23 outbreaks across 10 different counties.



Despite these developments, federal agencies like the FDA, CDC, and USDA have assured the public that the commercial milk supply remains safe due to pasteurization and federal animal health regulations.



The current outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) began in February 2022 and has affected over 96 million birds nationwide, marking it as the most severe bird flu outbreak in U.S. history. While HPAI is typically fatal in birds, the mortality rate is relatively low in cows.



Though the risk of humans contracting Avian Flu from animals is considered low by experts, there have been reports of three farmworkers testing positive after handling sick cows or chickens, with two cases reported in Michigan.



Individuals suspecting Avian Flu in their domestic animals are urged to contact MDARD promptly at 800.292.3939 during the day or 517.373.0440 after hours.



