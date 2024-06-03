

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Health - Seattle and King County have warned about potential exposure to measles for travelers at the Seattle-Tacoma International (Sea-Tac) Airport on May 10-11.



The infected traveler, who arrived from Arizona, may have contracted measles while in Europe. The vaccination status of the individual is currently unknown, heightening concerns about potential transmission.



According to local authorities, fellow travelers who passed through Sea-Tac airport between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on May 10 and those present at its A Concourse between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on May 11 are considered to be at risk for exposure.



In response to this public health alert, it is advised that individuals who had contact with the infected traveler check their vaccination status and contact their healthcare provider promptly if they begin to exhibit any symptoms. Measles symptoms typically appear within seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus and include a characteristic rash, high fever, cough, and runny nose, according to the CDC.



Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health, emphasized the highly contagious nature of measles, stressing that individuals without immunity can easily contract the virus from the same environment as an infected person. He further underscored the importance of checking vaccination status and getting vaccinated, particularly in the context of increasing measles cases both globally and within the U.S. Chow highlighted the high effectiveness of the measles vaccine, providing approximately 97% lifetime protection against the infection with two doses.



It is noteworthy that certain groups are at higher risk, including infants, children under 5 years old, adults over 20 years old, pregnant individuals, and those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 113 cases of measles as of April 5, with seven documented outbreaks, and noted that 73% of U.S. cases are linked to these outbreaks.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken