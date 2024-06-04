

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless figures for May is due at 03:55 am ET on Tuesday. The consensus expectation is for an increase of 7,000 in unemployment after a stronger than expected 10,000 rise in April.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.9 percent.



Daiwa Europe - Jobless claims in Germany are expected to have risen modestly for a 17th consecutive month, albeit leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.9 percent for sixth successive month.



The German economy avoided a recession in the first quarter by expanding 0.2 percent q/q on the back of rebound in exports and investment.



