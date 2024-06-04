

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from Germany and Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Germany's labor force survey results for April.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices for May. Consumer prices are forecast to climb 0.4 percent on month following a 0.3 percent rise in April.



In the meantime, final GDP data is due from Hungary. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.8 percent sequential growth for the first quarter.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency is scheduled to issue unemployment data for May. The number of people out of work is expected to fall by 55,400.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. Economists forecast unemployment to increase by 10,000 and the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.9 percent in May.



