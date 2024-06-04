

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press speculation in relation to EBOX, Brookfield Asset Management confirmed it is in the early stages of assessing a possible cash offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of EBOX.



There can be no certainty that any offer for the company will be made nor as to the terms of any such offer, Brookfield said.



As per the U.K.'s rule, Brookfield is now required, by no later than 5:00 pm (London time) on 1 July 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the company. This deadline may only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel.



