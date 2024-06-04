

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) and Microsoft announced a projected multi-billion dollar collaboration over the next three years. Through the alliance, Hitachi will propel growth of the Lumada business, with a planned revenue of 2.65 trillion yen in fiscal 2024. Hitachi will embed the Microsoft cloud, Azure Open AI Service, Dynamics 365, Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot into their Lumada Solutions to accelerate growth of the Lumada business.



'Hitachi has been driving transformation by applying AI across the Hitachi Group to improve productivity and will invest 300 billion yen in GenAI to capture new growth opportunities in fiscal 2024,' said Keiji Kojima, President and CEO of Hitachi.



As part of the partnership, Hitachi will incorporate training provided by Microsoft into Hitachi's training. Also, Hitachi will train more than 50 thousand GenAI Professionals.



