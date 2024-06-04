

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the release of the all-important U.S. employment report on Friday for directional cues.



The European economic calendar is relatively empty today while U.S. factory orders figures for April may garner some attention in the New York session.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 52 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,946 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



Credit Agricole SA shares declined 1.3 percent. The lender announced that its unit Indosuez Wealth Management has finalized the acquisition of Bank Degroof Petercam. The financial terms of the deal were not released.



Peers BNP Paribas and Societe Generale both were down over 2 percent.



