

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies (TTE) has signed two LNG medium- and long-term contracts in Asia: a sales and purchase agreement with Indian Oil Corporation for the delivery to India of up to 800,000 tons per year of LNG for ten years from 2026; and an agreement with Korea South-East Power for the delivery to South Korea of up to around 500,000 tons per year of LNG for five years from 2027.



'These agreements allow TotalEnergies to secure medium-term outlets for its global LNG supply portfolio,' said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.



